© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
NPR Music News

Maude Latour, 'Headphones'

By Emma Grazado
Published February 21, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST

Maude Latour says she's sick of love songs, so the indie-pop singer wrote something that focuses on herself and nobody else. After spending so long trying to understand past partners, she rediscovers herself through the voices that best understand Latour — her own. Latour's Lorde-like vocals in the verses contrast with the heavily edited, slightly animatronic-sounding chorus — the whispers have the effect of making you feel like you're hearing the encouraging voices in her head, too. So instead of sitting inside heartbreak, "Headphones" refreshes — you wake up one day and feel a bit more like yourself again.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Music News
Emma Grazado