Orville Peck, 'C'mon Baby, Cry'

In "C'mon Baby, Cry," Orville Peck croons as one sad boy to another, asking him to "take his hand and let go." As with his previous work, Peck is able to balance nostalgia and modernity, evoking classic country – embracing heartbreak being a hallmark of the genre – while lovingly satirizing its tropes. He even incorporates this idea into the song's video, when older white men throw bottles and boo him as he sings out to the bar. By the end, though, glitter rains as the man Peck is reaching out to finally cries, surrounded by drag performers and other queer folks. It is incredibly cathartic.

