© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
NPR Music News

Wednesday, 'She's Actin' Single (I'm Drinkin' Doubles)'

By Hazel Cills
Published February 23, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST

It's hard to match the late country star Gary Stewart's flair for whiskey-drenched sorrow. But on its cover of "She's Actin' Single (I'm Drinkin' Doubles)," the Asheville, N.C., band Wednesday processes the honky-tonk staple through a Swirlies-style, indie-rock fuzz for a truly original reimagining. Where Stewart was mournful and tipsy, teetering on the brink of a full breakdown like a shot glass at a table's edge, Wednesday's Karly Hartzman pushes the song into a grungier shade of complete brokenheartedness. When those distorted guitars drone around her warbled "I'm drinkiiin' doubles," you know it's already over.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Music News
Hazel Cills
Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music, where she edits breaking music news, reviews, essays and interviews. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Hazel was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.
See stories by Hazel Cills