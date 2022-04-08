The Academy bans Will Smith for 10 years for Chris Rock slap

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to ban actor Will Smith from all its events virtually or in person, for 10 years.

This was Smith's punishment for infamously walking onstage at the Oscars to slap comedian Chris Rock after he joked about Smith's wife's hair. Smith went on to accept this year's award for Best Actor, for his role in the film King Richard. He apologized to Rock the following day, and by the end of the week, he resigned from the Academy.

This story will be updated.

