"No rules for me, no rules lately," chants Amelia Meath on the latest single from North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso, "Your Reality" – it's a sentiment that the pair makes perfectly clear.

The group's electropop sound is presented here in its most minimal, abstract form yet – bright strings and distant bird sounds from Nick Sanborn bounce along the song's glitchy synthesizers, with a quiet brush of percussion floating in late in the track. Meath shows she doesn't need driving drums, hopping effortlessly around the beat, her voice in the chorus bridging the music's synthetic bedrock and its reach-out to the natural world. Sylvan Esso continues to peel back the layers of their sound to find new places within, and "Your Reality" presents a subdued but captivating twist.

Copyright 2022 WYSO