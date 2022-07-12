Julia Jacklin, 'I Was Neon'

"I Was Neon" has the feeling of an unrestricted exhale. "Am I gonna lose myself again? / I quite like the person that I am," Julia Jacklin sings, voicing a woman taking up space in her own adoration — but her fullness of self comes with an equal and opposite anxiety, the fear that her own bright glow may soon dim. These two emotional focal points live side by side in the track's soundscape of chugging guitars and eroded distortion, her stark intuition melding with her vulnerable unease. Jacklin revels in both appreciation and apprehension of the most vibrant version of herself.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.