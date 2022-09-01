Youngbloods: Vocalist Samara Joy

Jazz Night In America kicks off a new mini-series called Youngbloods, which will put the spotlight on five emerging artists who are carving new paths with their distinct points of view.

Our first Youngblood is the vocalist and songwriter Samara Joy, an artist now in full bloom who was nurtured as a seedling by her tight-knit family and community in the Bronx. Car rides to school were filled with the sounds and stories of her parents' childhoods — musicians like Heat Wave, The Sylvers and Aretha Franklin narrated a countless number of them. Joy's parents recognized her gift at a young age, supporting a childhood dream of becoming an actress. Stepping into different characters pushed her outside of her comfort zone and challenged her creatively; it was an early lesson on how to embody another and how to add color and complexity to a story that may not be your own.

Joy blurred the boundaries between theater and jazz as she took on the challenge of embodying vocalists like Sarah Vaughan and Carmen McRae, while creating a distinct style of her own. Her former professor, Jon Faddis, feels similarly. "If you can trade with an Ella Fitzgerald, you're fine. You're on your way. She took the baton and ran with it, she's like the Flo Jo of jazz."

In this episode we'll hear highlights of a live set at Dizzy's Club, an unreleased track from her forthcoming record, Linger Awhile, and Joy's perspective on how her musicianship has developed after releasing her debut album, Samara Joy.

"​​I'm looking forward to singing standards of a different era, but hopefully finding the work that will become standards. There are wonderful songwriters out there still doing it, and I hope to do that as well."

Musicians:

Samara Joy, vocals; Tardo Hammer, piano; Ari Roland, bass; Keith Balla, drums.

Set List:

I'm Gonna Lock My Heart and Throw Away The Key (Jimmy Eaton/ Terry Shand)

My Mother Told Me (Samara Joy)

Moonglow (Eddie De Lange/Will Hudson/Irving Mills)

Nostalgia (The Day I Knew) (Fats Navarro/Samara Joy)

If You Never Fall in Love with Me (Carmen McRae)

Skylark (Hoagy Carmichael/ Johnny Mercer)

The Trouble With Me Is You (Nat King Cole)

Nothing Ever Changes My Love for You (Nat King Cole)

I Didn't Know What Time It Was (Richard Rodgers/Lorenz Hart)

Credits:

Writer and Producers: Alex Ariff, with Trevor Smith and Sarah Geledi; Assistant producer: Donelle Wedderburn; Host: Christian McBride; Consulting editor: Katie Simon; Concert engineer: Rob Macomber; Episode Mix: Ron Scalzo; Project Manager: Suraya Mohamed; Vice President of Visuals and Strategy at NPR Music: Keith Jenkins; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann and Gabrielle Armand.

Special thanks to Taylor Perry, Chris Mees and Matt Peirson.

Copyright 2022 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.