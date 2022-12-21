NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Marissa Lorusso

This year, I moved to a new city and began seeing live music again after a pandemic-induced hiatus: two things that dramatically reframed and reshaped my listening life. The music that moved me most this year — instant classics from new discoveries like MJ Lenderman and Grace Ives; high-water marks from dependable favorites like Perfume Genius and Alex G; anthems of autonomy from MUNA and Petrol Girls and odes to complicated kinship from Quinn Christopherson and Jenny Hval — propelled me forward, offered a space to recharge and rose above the din of New York's outrageously loud subway system. It's been a rush, a blur, a slog, a thrill; I was grateful for a soundtrack (arranged alphabetically, below) that could keep up with all of it.

Top 10 Albums of 2022

• Alex G, God Save the Animals

• Hurray For the Riff Raff, LIFE ON EARTH

• Grace Ives, Janky Star

• MJ Lenderman, Boat Songs

• MUNA, MUNA

• Perfume Genius, Ugly Season

• S.G. Goodman, Teeth Marks

• Soul Glo, Diaspora Problems

• Special Interest, Endure

• Tomberlin, i don't know who needs to hear this...

Top 10 Songs of 2022

• Alex G, "Runner"

• The Beths, "Expert in a Dying Field"

• Quinn Christopherson, "Celine"

• Jenny Hval, "Year of Love"

• MUNA, "What I Want"

• Plains, "Problem With It"

• Petrol Girls, "Preachers"

• Raveena, "Rush"

• Sadurn, "snake"

• Rina Sawayama, "This Hell"

