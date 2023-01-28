Cui Jian: Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST 2023

For the third consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2023 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts. To see the translations on these videos, please click the 'CC' button.

The most influential rock musician in China is Beijing-born multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and vocalist Cui Jian. The former leader of Chinese rock band Ado, Jian's solo music is continually embraced by new generations: his albums having sold more than 10 million copies in Asia. The Wall Street Journal said, "Cui Jian continues to be an inspiration for China's disenchanted youth." However, Jian's prime inspiration comes not from politics, but from personal issues. He said, "I talk about serious things in my heart and people's lives, including, of course, love. But, mostly it's about Chinese culture, the modern culture. They're not political songs. It's just the truth, the modern truth. I talk about our life in China."

SET LIST

"Fake Monk"

"Go On"

"Wild in the Snow"

MUSICIANS

Cui Jian: lead vocals, guitar

Liu Yuan: saxophone

Eddie Randriamampionona: guitar

Liu Yue: bass

Lu Chao: drums

Gao Xing: hand percussion

Wu Na: Chinese guqin

Zhou Tian: vocals

Li Yanan: vocals

