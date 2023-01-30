Noura Mint Seymali: Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST 2023

For the third consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2023 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts. To see the translations on these videos, please click the 'CC' button.

Noura Mint Seymali is Mauritania's defining artist on the international stage. Drawing on the timeless repertoire of the Moorish griot, a hereditary class of musical poets and historians, her band conjures "a full blown sandstorm of hypnotic grooves, melding traditional Mauritanian instruments within an electrified psychedelic rock band." Expanding a sound born of Arab and sub-Saharan roots, Noura Mint Seymali bends the arc of Moorish musical tradition to fit our contemporary moment.

SET LIST

"Na Ha"

"Tasirit"

"Ghlana"

MUSICIANS

Noura Mint Seymali: vocals, ardine

El Jeich Chighaly: guitar

Ousmane Touré: bass

Matthew Tinari: drums

CREDITS

Producer: Matthew Tinari

Audio: Dahman Ba

Video: Dahman Ba, Line Diop, 2F Xaliss

Special thanks to Levrig Restaurant, Nouakchott

TINY DESK TEAM

Creative Director: Bob Boilen

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Editing: Joshua Bryant

Tiny Desk Team: Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer

GLOBALFEST TEAM

Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer and Bill Bragin

2023 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin and Meera Dugal

Event Producer: Ian Thake

Host: Angélique Kidjo

Legal Services: Tamizdat

Legal Services: Duane Morris

Video Production: Karim Tabbaa

FUNDERS:

The Mellon Foundation

The National Endowment for the Arts

NYC Department of Cultural Affairs

SPECIAL THANKS:

Ken Umezaki

Fabian Alsultany

Steven Kirkpatrick

David Komar

