NPR Music News

Natalia Lafourcade sought the comfort of her 'inner garden' on her latest album

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published February 8, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST
Natalia Lafourcade
Sonia Sieff
/
Courtesy of the artist
Natalia Lafourcade

Natalia Lafourcade holds the record for most Latin Grammys won by a female artist: She's won 15 over her 20+-year career. The 38-year-old Mexican singer is beloved, not only for her own compositions, but also for her projects that have paid homage to the folk music of her native Mexico and Latin America.

Plus, you also might know her from her performance of the Oscar-winning song "Remember Me," from Pixar's Coco. Natalia's 10th and latest album is called De Todas las Flores; it's her first album of entirely new material in seven years and she premiered it live in late 2022 at Carnegie Hall to a sold-out audience.

In this session, Lafourcade talks about making the new album and shares live performances of songs from it.

Copyright 2023 XPN

Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.