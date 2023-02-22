The Thistle & Shamrock: Celtic Fusion

Expand your horizons by exploring new musical possibilities and evolving sounds. On this show we feature a collaboration between Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini and The Chieftains. Hear guitarist Tony McManus demonstrate how boundaries between genres are more porous than we think. Michelle Shocked and Rhiannon Giddens bring a Celtic flavor to old-time and Appalachian music and the British group Afro Celt Sound System shouts: "fusion!" Join host Fiona Ritchie as she explores the global reach of music from Celtic roots.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.