The Thistle & Shamrock: Now Playing
We'll be hearing some tracks from Fiona Ritchie's online music channel, ThistleRadio, with artists including Bachué, The Birnam Quartet, and John McSherry. Host Fiona Ritchie also pays tribute to a regular contributor to the program: the Grammy-winning guitarist Al Petteway, who passed away in September. Al recorded most of Fiona's special broadcasts from the Swannanoa Gathering and was a great friend of The Thistle & Shamrock.
