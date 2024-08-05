Alana Springsteen: Tiny Desk Concert

We first started talking with Alana Springsteen about a Tiny Desk concert more than a year ago, back when she began releasing the three EPs that would make up her stunning debut album Twenty Something. By the time we finally got her in the office, she showed up ready to make it count, with a carefully arranged setlist she delivered in an impossible-to-miss, bright red, leather suit, backed by an incredible band.

Springsteen’s set featured multiple surprises, including a version of the Tiësto song “Hot Honey” (a track she guested on when Tiësto released it last month). She also performed a brand new song we’re premiering called “feels good,” a twisted tale about flirting with death, going to extremes and self-sabotage.

Springsteen also included a slow-burning version of “ghost in my guitar,” swapping the electric guitar performed by Chris Stapleton on her album for a cello, before closing with a stripped-down version of the title cut to Twenty Something, a deeply moving coming-of-age song that left a lot of us at the office in tears.

SET LIST

“ghost in my guitar”

“Hot Honey”

“feels good”

“twenty something”



MUSICIANS

Alana Springsteen: lead vocals, acoustic guitar, piano

Alex Parrish: drums

Josh Beatty: lead guitar

Gideon Klein: steel guitar, cello



