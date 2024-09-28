© 2024 KUAF
'Wait Wait' for September 28, 2024: Live in Kansas City with Dionne Warwick!

Published September 28, 2024 at 11:30 AM CDT
Dionne Warwick performs at the New York Stock Exchanges 96th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at New York Stock Exchange on December 5, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Jason Mendez/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
Dionne Warwick performs at the New York Stock Exchanges 96th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at New York Stock Exchange on December 5, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

This week's show was recorded in Kansas City with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Dionne Warwick and panelists Josh Gondelman, Shantira Jackson, and Paula Poundstone. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

A Rotten Big Apple; End of Endless Breadsticks; Fly Me To The Moons?

Panel Questions

Hitachi Magic Migraine Cure

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a surprising secret to success, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Dionne Warwick on other things friends are for

Six-time Grammy winner Dionne Warwick joins us on stage to play our game "Oooh, so THAT'S what friends are for!" three questions about friendship.

Panel Questions

A Friendly Housing Crisis; New Emoji Alert!

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: For He’s Not a Jolly Good Fellow; Nintendo Therapy; Adorable Meanies

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what we will find when we land on the Mini-Moon.

