© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2024 saw new Arabic and Hebrew music released in the shadow of war

By Daniel Estrin
Published December 29, 2024 at 7:34 AM CST

An Israeli music critic and a Palestinian musician share some songs — in Hebrew and Arabic — released in this year of war.

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR Music News
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin
Related Content