'Wait Wait' for February 15, 2025: Live in Richmond with GWAR
This week's show was recorded in Richmond, Virginia with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guests GWAR and panelists Alzo Slade, Negin Farsad, and Adam Burke. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Chioke This Time
Asteroid! Pennies In Heaven; Fermez-le telephone!
Panel Questions
Backup Boyfriend
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about someone saving 1.2 million dollars, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: GWAR answer our questions about jag-gwars...uh...jaguars
Mike Bishop and Mike Derks of the interstellar metal band GWAR play our game called, "You guys are GWAR, meet Jag -Gwars" Three questions about jaguars.
Panel Questions
Dashboard Ads; Down In the Dumps
Limericks
Chioke I'Anson reads three news-related limericks: A Fine Dry White; The Risks Of Being Too Familiar; Going Gray At the Office
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict what we'll do with all those leftover pennies.
Copyright 2025 NPR