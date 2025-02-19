Three of Kendrick Lamar's albums are getting a Super Bowl bump

As national immigration policy continues to change- and quickly- immigrants of all backgrounds are facing increased uncertainty and complexity in understanding their rights and accessing support. Local organizations like The Alliance for Immigrant Respect and Education, or AIRE for short, are playing a key role in helping individuals navigate these challenges.
Saturday, Feb. 22, the next iteration of the Black-Owned Northwest Arkansas Business Expo will be at the Fayetteville Town Center. Last week, organizers Jasmine Hudson and J’Aaron Merchant came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to discuss the expo.