Gospel superstar Marvin Sapp releases new album 'If I Were an R&B Singer'

A federal crackdown on undocumented migrants is having a ripple effect for people of color across the U.S. Parents of adopted children of color and foreign-born kids worry these new policies could leave their children vulnerable to targeting and racist attacks.