Alejandra Marquez Janse is a producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered. She was part of a team that traveled to Uvalde, Texas, months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary to cover its impact on the community. She also helped script and produce NPR's first bilingual special coverage of the State of the Union – broadcast in Spanish and English.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley include a Beloved Community Festival, service projects, scholarship events, worship services and a virtual march honoring Dr. King’s legacy.