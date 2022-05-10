Kendrick Lamar, 'The Heart Part 5'

Kendrick Lamar has, at last, announced his next album (and last for TDE records), Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, via the minimal website Oklama and the release of a powerful new track: "The Heart Part 5." Each release in the "Heart" song series has signaled both an imminent new project and a new artistic beginning for Lamar. Here, Lamar illustrates how he has grown as an artist and as a Black man.

Enveloped in a sample of the sultry "I Want You" by Marvin Gaye, "The Heart Part 5" addresses relationships – between Lamar and his fans, between the cultures, between a Black person and this country. Kendrick conveys this complexity in a minimalist video featuring only a single shot held on Lamar, his face intermittently deepfaked into O.J. Simpson, Will Smith, Kanye West, Jussie Smollet, Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle.

