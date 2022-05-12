© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
NPR Music News

Live from the National Museum of African American Music: Amythyst Kiah

XPN | By Stephen Kallao
Published May 12, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT
Amythyst Kia
Sandlin Gaither
/
Courtesy of the artist
Amythyst Kia

Last month, World Cafe went down to Nashville, as part of our 30th anniversary celebration, to record a series of mini-concerts from the National Museum of African American Music. Over the course of the month, you'll hear those sessions, which feature performances from Devon Gilfillian, Keb' Mo', Lizzie No and, today, Amythyst Kiah.

Kiah made a name for herself, along with Rhiannon Giddens and Leyla McCalla, as the group Our Native Daughters. Her debut solo album, Wary + Strange, with its unusual combination of roots influences and alternative sounds, featured the Grammy-nominated song, "Black Myself."

There are some fun alternative influences in this session, though, with a handful of covers, including Tori Amos' "Sugar," and we start this mini-concert off with a very cool spin on Joy Divisions' post-punk anthem, "Love Will Tear Us Apart."

Copyright 2022 XPN

NPR Music News
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao