NPR Music News

Beabadoobee, '10:36'

By Hazel Cills
Published June 15, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT

There's an alternate universe in which Bea Laus, who performs as Beabadoobee, is a major superstar this side of the Atlantic. The easy, '90s-worshipping rock songs of her 2020 debut Fake It Flowers were slickly produced bangers, grungy and glittery in all the right places. She's a rockstar with a craft for pop songwriting, but her music feels simultaneously too shiny for today's indie rock-listening crowd, and too off-trend to climb any pop charts.

Not that charts or genres are of any interest to Laus, anyway — or at least that's what I think when I hear "10:36." The catchy, fuzzed-out single from her forthcoming sophomore album Beatopia has a loose noisiness, with dueling, twangy guitars and staticky drum machine beats. A cheerleader stomp in the background — "I! Don't! Want! To!" — underscores Laus' letdown of a lover who thought what they had was a bigger deal than it was. I'm reminded of the textures of early Broken Social Scene — the sound of too many band members in the room, noodling guitar lines criss-crossing into artful cacophony. On "10:36," Beabadoobee builds a magnetic, rough-around-the-edges sound, but with a sweetness at its core.

NPR Music News
Hazel Cills
Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music, where she edits breaking music news, reviews, essays and interviews. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Hazel was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.
