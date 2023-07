This week host Fiona Ritchie re-visits artists including Breabach, Gavin Marwick, Austral, and Arthur Coates, whose works were recently featured in New Releases shows. These albums are well worthy of another airing before they blend into the music library. Let's give them another well-deserved chance to show what they have to offer.

