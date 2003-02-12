Nation Urged to Prepare for Possible Terror Attack

Law enforcement agencies across the country take precautions for a possible terrorism attack. In Washington, D.C., residents are urged to store food and water. In San Francisco, California Highway Patrol officers step up security on the Golden Gate Bridge. Lisa Nurnberger of member station WAMU and NPR's John McChesney report.
Since 1979 senior correspondent John McChesney has been with NPR, where he has served as national editor (responsible for domestic news) and senior foreign editor. Over the course of his career with NPR, McChesney covered a variety of beats and traveled extensively throughout Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. His reports can be heard on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, and newscasts.