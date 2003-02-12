© 2022 KUAF
NPR News

Nation Urged to Prepare for Possible Terror Attack

By John McChesney
Published February 12, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

Law enforcement agencies across the country take precautions for a possible terrorism attack. In Washington, D.C., residents are urged to store food and water. In San Francisco, California Highway Patrol officers step up security on the Golden Gate Bridge. Lisa Nurnberger of member station WAMU and NPR's John McChesney report.

Copyright 2003 NPR

John McChesney
Since 1979 senior correspondent John McChesney has been with NPR, where he has served as national editor (responsible for domestic news) and senior foreign editor. Over the course of his career with NPR, McChesney covered a variety of beats and traveled extensively throughout Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. His reports can be heard on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, and newscasts.