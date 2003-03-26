© 2022 KUAF
Arab TV Network Criticized for Graphic Coverage

By Jackie Northam
Published March 26, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

The Arabic-language television news network Al-Jazeera comes under fire from British and American military officials, as well as from some Arab viewers. Al-Jazeera is broadcasting graphic pictures of dead British and American soldiers and footage of American POWs being interrogated by Iraqis. NPR's Jackie Northam reports.

