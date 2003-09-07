Singer-Songwriter Warren Zevon Dies at 56

Warren Zevon, known for such hits as "Werewolves of London," dies of cancer at age 56. Zevon continued to write and produce music even after he was diagnosed a year ago with a rare and inoperable form of lung cancer, finishing his last album, called The Wind. Hear NPR's Susan Stone.
