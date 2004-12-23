Interview with Kenny Juarez, Child Playwright

NPR's Madeleine Brand speaks with Kenny Juarez, the 11-year-old writer whose radio play Sliced by an Artist is airing on Day to Day. Juarez wrote the play when he was 9 years old. Joining the conversation is Dustin Hoffman, who narrates the play.
