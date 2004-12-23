© 2022 KUAF
Interview with Kenny Juarez, Child Playwright

By Madeleine Brand
Published December 23, 2004 at 11:00 PM CST

NPR's Madeleine Brand speaks with Kenny Juarez, the 11-year-old writer whose radio play Sliced by an Artist is airing on Day to Day. Juarez wrote the play when he was 9 years old. Joining the conversation is Dustin Hoffman, who narrates the play.

Madeleine Brand is the host of NPRs newest and fastest-growing daily show, Day to Day. She conducts interviews with newsmakers (Iraqi politicians, US senators), entertainment figures (Bernardo Bertolluci, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Ricky Gervais), and the everyday people affected by the news (an autoworker laid off at GM, a mother whose son was killed in Iraq).