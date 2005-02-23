A Conversation with Cicely Tyson, Part 2

Cicely Tyson starred in movies like The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman and Roots, and was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the classic movie Sounder. After a lengthy hiatus she returns to the big screen in two movies: Because of Winn-Dixie and Diary of A Mad Black Woman. In part two of Ed Gordon's interview, he talks to Tyson about her extraordinary film career.
Hard hitting, intelligent, honest, and no-nonsense describe Ed Gordon's style and approach to reporting that have made the Emmy Award-winning broadcaster one of the most respected journalists in the business today. Known for his informative on-air interaction with newsmakers, from world leaders to celebrities, the name Ed Gordon has become synonymous with the "big" interview.