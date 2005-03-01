'Diary of a Mad Black Woman' Star Kimberly Elise

NPR's Ed Gordon speaks with Actress Kimberly Elise, who stars as Helen McCarter in the box office hit Diary of a Mad Black Woman. The film deals with the struggles that women encounter while finding their own identity, and the self-image of African-American women.
