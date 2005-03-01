© 2022 KUAF
'Diary of a Mad Black Woman' Star Kimberly Elise

By Ed Gordon
Published March 1, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

NPR's Ed Gordon speaks with Actress Kimberly Elise, who stars as Helen McCarter in the box office hit Diary of a Mad Black Woman. The film deals with the struggles that women encounter while finding their own identity, and the self-image of African-American women.

Ed Gordon
Hard hitting, intelligent, honest, and no-nonsense describe Ed Gordon's style and approach to reporting that have made the Emmy Award-winning broadcaster one of the most respected journalists in the business today. Known for his informative on-air interaction with newsmakers, from world leaders to celebrities, the name Ed Gordon has become synonymous with the "big" interview.