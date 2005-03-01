Lorne Michaels: 30 Years of 'SNL'

Lorne Michaels is the creator and long-time executive producer of Saturday Night Live, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Last fall, Michaels was awarded the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The tribute was taped and will be broadcast on Wednesday, March 2, on PBS. It includes comic performances by Dan Aykroyd, Candice Bergin, Darrell Hammond, Tina Fey, Steve Martin, Conan O'Brien and others.

