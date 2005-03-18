© 2022 KUAF
How the 'Sound of Music' Plays in Austria

By Scott Simon
Published March 18, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

The well-known musical The Sound of Music is set in Austria, and yet it has never been before performed in a major theater in Vienna. Until now. Scott Simon talks with Renaud Doucet, who directed the musical's opening at the Volksoper Theater in Vienna in February.

