How the 'Sound of Music' Plays in Austria

The well-known musical The Sound of Music is set in Austria, and yet it has never been before performed in a major theater in Vienna. Until now. Scott Simon talks with Renaud Doucet, who directed the musical's opening at the Volksoper Theater in Vienna in February.
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.