'Late Out' Offer Seeks to Align Arts with Work

By Jennifer Ludden
Published April 8, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

There's a new incentive for Cleveland residents to patron the city's art scene during the work week: more sleep. To help reinvigorate local arts, Cleveland tourism officials are touting a program called "Late Out, Late In." Employees can arrive at work two hours late if they attend an arts event the night before.

