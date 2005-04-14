© 2022 KUAF
Sarah Vowell, Springing into Action

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published April 14, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Vowell's new book, Assassination Vacation, is about her visits to the gravesites and monuments honoring Presidents Lincoln, Garfield and McKinley. Vowell also voiced the character of Violet in the animated film 'The Incredibles.' This story was originally broadcast on April 20, 2000 and Sept. 16, 2002.

Copyright 2005 Fresh Air

