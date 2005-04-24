Actor Anthony LaPaglia

He currently stars on the drama series, Without a Trace as the head of the FBI division that focuses on missing persons. Before that he won an Emmy Award for his guest-starring role as Simon, Daphne's drunken brother on Frasier.
LaPaglia is currently starring in the film Winter Solstice about a widowed father raising his sons.
Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.