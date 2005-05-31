© 2022 KUAF
NPR News

Culture and the Collision of Arts and Politics

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published May 31, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

As a columnist for The New York Times, Frank Rich writes about the intersection of culture and news. His pieces -- often touching on politics, religion and the arts -- are a fixture of the paper's Sunday editions.

Terry Gross
