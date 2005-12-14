© 2022 KUAF
'Producers' Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick

Published December 14, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

The Producers began as a 1968 film, became a Broadway hit in 2001, and this Christmas, gets a new film debut. Confused? Stars Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane take caller questions and discuss the move from stage to screen.

All three versions bear the indelible stamp of Mel Brooks. The last two starred Lane as Max Bialystock, the irrepressible impresario, and Broderick as Leopold Bloom, a neurotic accountant. The two conspire to make millions by producing the biggest flop in the history of show business.

