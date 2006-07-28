'Axis of Evil' Comedy, on Tour

Three stand-up comedians with roots in the Middle East are performing across America on the "Axis of Evil Comedy Tour."

Egyptian-American Ahmed Ahmed, Iranian-American Maz Jobrani and Palestinian-American Aron Kader talk to Robert Siegel about the challenges of humor during times of war -- and their favorite air marshal joke.

Ahmed says he always know who the air marshal is on a flight: "It's the guy who's reading People magazine upside down and is looking right at me."

