Turning the Table on 'Actor's Studio's' James Lipton

As the writer, producer and host of Bravo's Inside the Actor's Studio, James Lipton is known for his ability to get his guests to say things they've never said before on camera. Jack Lemmon discussed his alcoholism. Spike Lee cried as he described his difficulties financing the movie Malcolm X.

More recently he pulled off a television coup, when he got Dave Chappelle to talk about why he walked away from a $55 million dollar contract and went to Africa.

Lipton talks about his guests, his technique, and some of the show's more interesting moments.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.