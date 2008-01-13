Golden Globes No Golden Goose This Year

On Sunday night, the Golden Globes become the biggest, high-profile casualty of the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike. The glitzy red carpet awards show, planned for Sunday primetime on NBC, is now reduced to a televised news conference with no hoopla.

The cost to Los Angeles' economy in lost business from the cancelled ceremonies and after-parties is estimated at $80 million.

