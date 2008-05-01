© 2022 KUAF
Stage Star Turns to Martial Arts in 'Redbelt'

Published May 1, 2008 at 9:54 AM CDT

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor plays a martial arts instructor in the new David Mamet film, Redbelt. In the film, Ejiofor is a principled teacher who instructs his students not to fight for money or fame, but violates his own credo in order to pay off his debts.

Before starring in movies, Ejiofor was a prominent stage actor in England. Since then, he has been in such films as Dirty Pretty Things, Children of Men and American Gangster. Ejiofor was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2007 for his performance in Kinky Boots.

