Actor Frank Langella Is Richard M. Nixon

Published December 26, 2008 at 5:00 AM CST

Actor Frank Langella is an early favorite to be nominated for an Oscar — he's already been nominated for a Golden Globe. Langella plays Richard M. Nixon in the movie Frost/Nixon, which chronicles the president's interviews with British television host David Frost. Langella played the same role in the Broadway play. Langella talks with Renee Montagne about portraying the disgraced former president.

