While many people hunt for the best bargains at Christmastime, others just want to be sure their spending reflects well upon their values and political beliefs. Daryl Herrschaft, of the Human Rights Campaign, and environmental blogger Wendy Koch, of USA Today discuss the popularity of conscientious shopping guides, such as Herrschaft's Buyers Guide for Equality.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.