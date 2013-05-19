The Movie Katie Aselton Has 'Seen A Million Times'

The weekends on All Things Considered series Movies I've Seen A Million Times features filmmakers, actors, writers and directors talking about the movies that they never get tired of watching.

Actor-director Katie Aselton's credits include the TV show The League, and the films Jeff, Who Lives At Home and Black Rock— currently in theaters and on VOD. The movie she could watch a million times is Kathryn Bigelow's Point Break.

Matt Sayles / AP / AP Actor-director Katie Aselton

Interview Highlights

On when she first saw Point Break

"I think I saw it in the Milbridge movie theater, probably with popcorn and a slushie and a boy. The boy was less memorable than the movie."

On why she loves Patrick Swayze as Bodhi

"Oh my God, Patrick Swayze created a character that defined Southern California cool to me at that time. I was in Maine so I didn't really know what that was, but he was like the Zen master who had no morals. I loved him."

On the absurdity of the movie's plot

"I think, you know, watching this in a theater in Maine and seeing this sort of lifestyle that was so foreign to me and yet so cool, and these guys were so dangerous, yet so at one with nature, and they had this connection to the ocean — it all seemed so mystical and beautiful and romantic and it totally got me."

On what makes Point Break a good action film

"You can make jokes about it, and I certainly make plenty of jokes about it, but as you're actually experiencing the movie, as you're watching it, it totally scoops you up and takes you for a ride, and that's what a good movie should do."

