The Movie Gillian Anderson Has 'Seen A Million Times'

The weekends on All Things Considered series Movies I've Seen A Million Times features filmmakers, actors, writers and directors talking about the movies that they never get tired of watching.

Actor Gillian Anderson's credits include the TV shows The X-Files and The Fall — which premieres on Netflix on May 28. The movie she could watch a million times is the animated film Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa.

Interview Highlights

On why she has seen Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa so many times

"As happens when you have youngsters, there are certain films that they watch and they can watch it, you know, a hundred million times. It was Cars for a while and then it was Kung Fu Panda, but I have to say that one of the ones that I always sit down for to watch with them is Madagascar 2."

On why she loves the movie

"To me it is one of the funniest movies ever made — funnier than Woody Allen, funnier than ... I can't believe I just said that. I cannot stop laughing when I see this film and I don't know how many times I've heard some of these jokes but they just bring a smile to my face."

