The Movie Matthew Morrison Has 'Seen A Million Times'

Actor and singer Matthew Morrison's credits include the TV show Glee and the movies The Muppets and What to Expect When You're Expecting. The movie he could watch a million times is the cult classic The Goonies.

Matt Sayles / AP / AP Actor Matthew Morrison.

Interview Highlights

On why he loved The Goonies as a kid

"When I saw it as a kid, you know, it was kind of that adventure that every kid wants to have. I felt very jealous of the kids in the movie."

On why he thinks this movie is timeless

"This movie absolutely stands up as an adult. Whenever I find someone who hasn't seen it, I get so excited cause I want to talk about it and kind of build it up because this movie actually does live up to the expectation, you can't build this movie up high enough. It is the gold standard for an action-adventure-fantasy story."

