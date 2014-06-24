'Star Wars' Museum Lands In Chicago

Star Wars creator George Lucas has chosen Chicago as the location of a planned museum of his art and movie memorabilia.

A spokesman for Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says the Lucas Cultural Arts Museum will be built in the Windy City.

The Associated Press says: "It was unclear for weeks whether Chicago or San Francisco would be selected. Some people thought Chicago might have the upper hand because Lucas' wife is from Chicago and because of Emanuel's powers of persuasion. But Lucas is a California native, his visual effects division is based in San Francisco and the headquarters for LucasFilm and Skywalker Sound is in nearby Marin County."

The Sun-Times describes the museum as a $1 billion investment and Chicago Business says, quoting a task force set up by Emanuel to study the project, it "would generate between $2 billion and $2.5 billion of additional tourist spending and significant tax revenue over ten years."

Earlier this year, Lucas announced plans to build the center. Although it's being described as the "Star Wars museum," Lucas says the facility would feature, among other things, a wide selection of populist art he owns, including "a number of Norman Rockwell paintings."

"I don't have enough walls, which is why I want to build a museum," Lucas told The San Francisco Chronicle in March.

The AP says:

"The city offered up a slice of real estate along the Lake Michigan shore that is near other attractions, including the Shedd Aquarium and the Field Museum of Natural History. At the same time, San Francisco suffered a setback when the city rejected Lucas' first choice of a location near the Golden Gate Bridge.

"Emanuel has long been trying to portray Chicago as a global destination, and throughout the decision process, a spokesman for Lucas praised Chicago for the attention it heaps on culture, architecture, innovations and education — some of which are the themes Lucas' museum will seek to promote."

