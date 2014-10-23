ColorFacts: A Weird Little Lesson, In Rainbow Order

Where'd the term "red tape" come from? Why are the Simpsons yellow? And is there a rhyme for orange? We address these pressing questions — and more — in a new look at your old friend Roy G. Biv. Find the answers here.
Nicole Cohen is an education editor at NPR. Prior to joining the Education Desk, she was a producer for NPR's Arts Desk, where she produced and edited arts features and interviews for NPR.org. She was part of the team that created NPR's annual Book Concierge, a collection of the year's best books as chosen by NPR staff and critics. Her other arts features include This Is Color and the podcast recommendation site Earbud.fm. She also coordinated the Web presence for Fresh Air.
Beth Novey is a producer for NPR's Arts, Books & Culture desk. She creates and edits web features, plans multimedia projects, and coordinates the web presence for Fresh Air and Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!