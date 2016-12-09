© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
NPR News

Baltimore Evicts Artists From Warehouse Over Safety Concerns

By Andrew Limbong
Published December 9, 2016 at 6:00 AM CST
The Bell Foundry building is located in Baltimore's Station North neighborhood.
Andrew Limbong
/
NPR
The Bell Foundry building is located in Baltimore's Station North neighborhood.

The Bell Foundry in Baltimore was a studio and a home to dozens of artists — until Monday, when tenants were told they had an hour to get their stuff out. This is just a few days after a fire in an Oakland, Calif., artists' warehouse killed at least 36 people.

Katy Byrne, with Baltimore's Department of Housing and Community Development, says the fire department "responded to a complaint about individuals living there in deplorable conditions."

She says inspectors found a long list of safety issues, like people living illegally upstairs, and a number of electrical violations.

"The main electrical source had illegal, dangerous connections, there were extension cords used to feed multiple fixtures, none of the electrical systems was grounded," she says.

The day after eviction, occupants were given a few more hours to get their things. Now they'll need permission from the city to get back in.

Spaces like this exist in a lot of major cities, and they offer a cheap — if precarious — place where poor artists can afford to live and work.

While some artists used the Bell Foundry building illegally, other groups had secured permission for the space.
Andrew Limbong / NPR
/
NPR
While some artists used the Bell Foundry building illegally, other groups had secured permission for the space.

Aran Keating is the artistic director for the Baltimore Rock Opera Society. It's a group that puts on elaborate shows with music and theater. He says his group did have permission to use the first floor studio space legally, but now, because of the other violations, they can't.

"We're booted for the time being," he says. "We're basically in limbo."

Keating is frustrated. It's taken nearly a decade to build the BROS from being scrappy and unknown into a city institution with nonprofit status. And having a studio made it easier.

"We've managed to finally afford to continue to have a production home where we can build and make our art and perform off site and give the art to other people," he says. "And it feels like we're just back where we started."

The people who were living in the Bell Foundry illegally now have to find new housing. Former tenant Person Abide says the city needs to change how it deals with evictions in general — not just for artists.

"We need to see a human approach to giving people the support that they need, especially when in crisis."

The Bell Foundry was a place for outsiders and artists. As city rents get more expensive, it's still unclear where exactly people like them can fit in, safely.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
See stories by Andrew Limbong