Here Are The Winners Of The 2017 Pulitzer Prizes

For a centenarian, the Pulitzer Prize appears to be as spry as ever.

Now in its 101st year, the prestigious prize recognized writers, artists and musicians of nearly every bent — from breaking news and cartooning, to fiction and drama. At a New York City ceremony Monday, Pulitzer Prize Administrator Mike Pride announced the 21 winners of the 2017 award.

Below, you can find a list of this year's winners, linked to their winning works where available. You can also find the finalists — whose names were not released until Monday — right here.

Journalism

Public Service: The staff of the New York Daily News and ProPublica.

Breaking News Reporting: The staff of East Bay Times.

Investigative Reporting: Eric Eyre, the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Explanatory Reporting: The Panama Papers, by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy and the Miami Herald.

Local Reporting: The staff of The Salt Lake Tribune.

National Reporting: David Fahrenthold, The Washington Post.

International Reporting: The staff of The New York Times.

Feature Writing: C.J. Chivers of The New York Times.

Commentary: Peggy Noonan, The Wall Street Journal.

Criticism: Hilton Als, The New Yorker.

Editorial Writing: Art Cullen, The Storm Lake Times.

Editorial Cartooning: Jim Morin, Miami Herald.

Breaking News Photography: Daniel Berehulak, The New York Times.

Feature Photography: E. Jason Wambsgans, Chicago Tribune.

Letters, Drama And Music

Fiction: The Underground Railroad, by Colson Whitehead.

Drama: Sweat, by Lynn Nottage.

History: Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy, by Heather Ann Thompson.

Biography or Autobiography: The Return, by Hisham Matar.

Poetry: Olio, by Tyehimba Jess.

General Nonfiction: Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, by Matthew Desmond.

Music: Angel's Bone, by Du Yun.

